Gallatin County DUI Taskforce holds annual Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County's DUI Task Force held an award ceremony Wednesday evening to recognize the efforts of local law enforcement in catching and preventing drunk driving.

The DUI Taskforce is a citizen group, funded by county commissioners, to be the face of DUI prevention in the valley.

Task Force members develop and fund public awareness, education, and enforcement projects in an effort to reduce the number of drug and alcohol related crashes and deaths in the county.

DUI Task Force Coordinator, Hali Kapperud, says they've been focusing on enforcement this year.

"In the past, the task force has focused on the education piece, but this year we're trying to focus more on enforcement—that's another piece or pillar of the task force. So we've been working with the eight different agencies—we've actually had meetings with different patrol captains with those agencies—just so we can see how to better support them," she says.

Three officers from jurisdictions throughout the county were honored at the ceremony based on the number of DUIs they caught and prevented.