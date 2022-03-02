Watch
Gallatin County Courthouse lights up in Ukrainian flag colors

Edgar Cedillo
Gallatin County Courthouses Lights up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine on March 1. 2022
Posted at 12:00 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 14:24:37-05

BOZEMAN - As many cities across the world join in solidarity with the Ukrainian people they have lit major landmarks in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The Gallatin County Courthouse was bathed in blue and yellow Tuesday night as a show of solidarity for Ukraine. The installation was put on by Filmlites Montana. The community was able to attend and watch as the old courthouse lit up downtown Bozeman.

“We are so isolated from the big cities, but I think what is really neat is that the small towns all over America will pitch in to try to do something,” says JP Gabriel, Owner of Flimlites Montana.

The light display was only planned for Tuesday, March 1.

