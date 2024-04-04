Gallatin County Commission signs letter supporting marijuana revenue bill vetoed by Gianforte

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Commissioners joined with counties across Montana in signing a letter supporting Senate Bill 442.

The bill allocates state marijuana revenue to counties to help take care of roads. It was passed during Montana's 2023 legislative session with support from 130 out of 150 lawmakers.

The bill was vetoed by Gov. Greg Gianforte right around the time the Senate adjourned in a surprise sine die motion, leading to a protracted court battle to afford Montana legislators the chance to override the Governor’s veto.



The letter, addressed to the citizens of Montana, is from the Montana Association of Counties.

In a statement, Gallatin County Commissioners say they stand with counties across the state in support of SB 442 and ask legislators to vote to override Gov. Gianforte's veto.

They add that Gallatin County's economy depends on roadway infrastructure that the bill helps to fund.

You can read the full text of the letter here:



