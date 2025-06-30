Gallatin County commission set to vote on urban camping ban

The Gallatin County Commission is set to vote on a draft ordinance that would end camping on unincorporated county land.

This proposal, introduced earlier this year by Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, aims to address the challenges posed by the city's urban camping ordinance in Bozeman.

County Commissioner Zach Brown highlighted the impact of the current regulations, noting that they often push individuals experiencing homelessness outside city limits, creating a need for clear guidelines on where camping is permitted within the county.

"Those folks have to go somewhere. We hope to clarify expectations on where they can sleep and where they can't," Brown explained. He emphasized the county's commitment to ensuring that all residents can stay, work, and thrive in the area.

Should the ordinance pass, Gallatin County plans to regularly evaluate its effectiveness. The county is also dedicated to supporting affordable housing initiatives, as well as mental health and addiction services.