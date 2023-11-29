Gallatin County Commission reacts to property tax ruling by Montana Supreme Court

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County commissioners are alerting homeowners that an additional $12.3 million in property taxes will need to be collected after a recent ruling by the Montana Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, Gallatin County joined 48 other Montana counties in levying 77.9 mills this tax year for the state's school equalization mills, instead of the 95 mills requested by the state.

Commissioners say that they attempted to save Gallatin County taxpayers more than $12 million while ensuring schools received adequate funding.

Last week, the Montana Supreme Court ruled that counties are required to levy whatever the Montana Department of Revenue tells them to levy.

Commissioners say they are figuring out the best way to comply with the mandate and collect the additional $12.3 million from property owners in Gallatin County.

