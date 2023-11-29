Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gallatin County Commission reacts to property tax ruling by Montana Supreme Court

gallatin co seal.jpg
Gallatin County
gallatin co seal.jpg
Posted at 2:36 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 16:36:49-05

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County commissioners are alerting homeowners that an additional $12.3 million in property taxes will need to be collected after a recent ruling by the Montana Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, Gallatin County joined 48 other Montana counties in levying 77.9 mills this tax year for the state's school equalization mills, instead of the 95 mills requested by the state.

Commissioners say that they attempted to save Gallatin County taxpayers more than $12 million while ensuring schools received adequate funding.

Last week, the Montana Supreme Court ruled that counties are required to levy whatever the Montana Department of Revenue tells them to levy.

Commissioners say they are figuring out the best way to comply with the mandate and collect the additional $12.3 million from property owners in Gallatin County.

You can read the full statement from the Gallatin County Commission here:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader