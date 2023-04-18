Gallatin County Commission approves over $458,000 in funding for Open Lands Projects

The Gallatin County Commission approved the use of Open Lands Program money to help fund six projects to improve public open lands.

The Gallatin County Commission voted unanimously to spend $458,223 for Open Lands Projects in Bozeman, Three Forks, West Yellowstone, Big Sky, and Four Corners.

Below is a list of applicants and projects to receive funding:



“I’m really impressed with all of the applications,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer. “All of these projects are well designed, community-minded, and have incredible support from a variety of partners and agencies.”

Money for the projects comes from the voter-approved Gallatin County Open Space Levy. This year, the levy is estimated to bring in over $2.44 million in total.

The majority of that money funds conservation projects, such as conservation easements for private landowners, the Gallatin County Commission designated over $458,000 for “other eligible projects”. The projects have to be related to land acquisition, capital improvements, and maintenance projects that support the purpose of the Open Space Levy.

Eleven applications were received and the Open Lands Board recommended these six projects for approval.

Commissioner Zach Brown said these “other eligible projects” are a great addition and go beyond traditional conservation easements to support recreation, open space, and water quality efforts.

More information on the projects, including applications and scoring, can be found attached to the commission’s agenda here [media.avcaptureall.cloud].