Gallatin County certifies November 2022 election results

Gallatin County commissioners met with Clerk & Recorder Eric Semerad on Monday to certify the results of the 2022 midterm election.

Semerad pointed out that many voters across Gallatin County waited to drop off their ballot the day of Election Day which contributed to two things: first, a longer time to get results back—county officials didn't finish counting until early Thursday morning after the election.

He also noted that because of people waiting to drop off their ballots, voter turnout lagged in the days leading up to the election.

“Twenty-four percent of all absentees received back on election day. That is huge. You know, it's like four times what we would receive on a regular day,” says Semerad.

Semerad also pointed out that the late returns could have been connected to the mailing issues that the county had experienced in the weeks leading up to the election.

“You know, I think this is partially due to that. Yes. So I think it’s a speculation,” says Semerad.

Now that the results are certified, Gallatin County will have a new county attorney for the first time in 26 years, with challenger Audrey Cromwell beating out incumbent Marty Lambert.

Jennifer Boyer beat out Joe Flynn in the county commissioner’s race. Boyer's win of the seat that was left open by the retirement of Joe Skinner solidifies a Democratic majority on the County Commission.

Both Manhattan and West Yellowstone had a question on the ballot about whether or not to permit marijuana businesses within city limits. Voters in both towns voted to not allow marijuana businesses within the city limits.