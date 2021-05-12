Gallatin County After-Hours vaccination clinic turns out successful

The Gallatin County Health Department is trying new things—on Tuesday, the county kicked off its first “After Hours” vaccination clinic.

Appointments were offered until 6:45 Tuesday night, an extension beyond typical business hours.

The county wasn’t sure what to expect but said the clinic was a success.

“You know, a lot of folks work during the day. Some folks can’t get away from their jobs during the day, so then we wanted to make that available to them. It’s a little bit of an adjustment, so we thought we’d try it, and it seemed like it went pretty well. We had a lot of bookings after 5,” explained Bob Fry, Gallatin County Emergency Management incident commander.

The county does plan on holding future “After Hours” clinics for residents. In fact, the next “After Hours” clinic will be for the 12-15-year-old age range next Tuesday, May 18.