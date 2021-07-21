Gallatin County 4-H Horse Project 'breaks in' the fairgrounds prior to Big Sky Country State Fair

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County 4-H Horse Project is hosting a competition at the Anderson Arena, including dressage, reining, ranch work, and bareback events.

Unlike many sports or organizations, this 4-H group continued through the pandemic. Using their personal yards or facilities, the members of the project were able to keep their horses and themselves in good practice, until they could all reconvene.

“It’s been my life for eight years, horses and 4-H. It’s made me grow extremely in my horsemanship and I’ve met some of my best friends,” Cora Baeth said.

KBZK | Jane McDonald

Cora Baeth has been an active member in the horse project for the past eight years and proves that the skills learned under-saddle can be taken anywhere.

“All the people skills, being able to interact and helping people out, you learn so much through this organization,” Baeth said.

Let’s not forget, the work that these members do with their horses. Baeth has trained her first horse, a Morgan named ‘Caspian’, a process that took hours of hard work in cold conditions. Cora is not the only member of her family to train and ride their own horse.

“I started a two-year-old last year, and I will be riding her through this competition,” Will Baeth said.

Will Baeth is referring to ‘Annie’, a bay quarter horse. From jumping, to ranch work, and reining Annie can do it all, Baeth said.

“I hope to one day start my start my own horses, and sell them…and I want to work on a ranch or run a ranch and this project has helped me so much,” Baeth said.

Skills that last a lifetime, memories to hold onto forever. The members of the Gallatin County 4-H Horse Project ‘sit tall in the saddle’ and enjoy a summer underneath the Bridger Mountains.

