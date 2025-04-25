Gallatin County 2025 school and special district elections

BOZEMAN — Voters across Gallatin County will weigh in on several issues during the 2025 school elections.

Ballots were mailed out on April 18, with Election Day set for May 6. Ballots are due by 8 pm.

According to Eric Semerad, Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder/Surveyor, 75,349 ballots have been mailed to voters - 1,672 out of county (Broadwater, Jefferson, and Madison counties; 58 landowners ballots; 15,856 Belgrade School District and 51,233 Bozeman School District. Manhattan School District is not holding elections this cycle.

Semerad told MTN News that voters who haven't received their ballots by Thursday, April 24th, should contact the Clerk and Recorder's office.

In the Bozeman trustee election, two elementary/high school seats are open. Lauren Dee and Sarah Wilson have filed for those seats and will appear on the ballot, but they are running unopposed and will fill the open seats.

Bozeman voters will also decide the fate of several levy requests, including:



An Elementary Annual General Fund Operating Levy of $250,000, approximately $.95 annually per $100,000 of a home’s assessed market value.

High School Annual General Fund Operating Levy of $240,000, approximately $.74 annually per $100,000 of a home’s assessed market value.

An Elementary Building Reserve Levy of $2.3M to replace the expiring $2M annual levy. The expiring levy expires this year and is used to fund roof repairs, maintenance, configuring early literacy classrooms, playground improvements and other renovations. The new levy would last 6 years for a total of $13.8M, with an increase of $8.75 annually for a home with an assessed marked value of $100,000. However, the expiration of the existing Building Reserve Levy will offset this amount by $7.61 annually, for a net taxpayer impact of approximately $1.14 annually for a home with a $100,000 assessed market value.

In Belgrade, the school district has four open board positions: three 3-year term positions and one 1-year term position.

The candidates for 2025 are:

1-year Term



Samantha Baker

Lila Beard

Cali Morrison

3-year Term



Marie Boster

Walter Derzay

Steve Garvert

JoAnne Nordhagen

Voters will also weigh in on two general operating levies for the Belgrade School District:

$100,000 for Elementary District

$65,000 for High School District.

If both levies pass, the total anticipated tax impact for homes valued at $100,000 is $2.07 per year.

In Three Forks, voters will decide the fate of three school district levies:

$135,000 for Elementary District General Fund, the total anticipated tax impact for homes valued at $100,000 is $8.87 annually.

$133,000 for High School District General Fund, the total anticipated tax impact for homes valued at $100,000 is $8.88 per year.

$20,000 High School Technology Levy, the total anticipated tax impact for homes valued at $100,000 is $1.34 annually.

According to the Gallatin County website, only voters who live in the districts listed below will receive a ballot. If you do not reside within one of these school or special districts, you will not receive a ballot for this election.

School Districts



Amsterdam Elementary

Anderson Elementary

Belgrade

Bozeman

Big Sky

LaMotte Elementary

Monforton Elementary

Three Forks

Willow Creek

West Yellowstone

Special Districts



Big Sky Resort Tax District

Firelight Meadows County Water & Sewer District (proposed)

Hebgen Basin Rural Resort Area & Tax District (proposed)

For a look at the sample ballots for this election, click here.