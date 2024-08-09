Gallatin Co. Auditor resigns

BOZEMAN — Erin Cox, Gallatin County’s elected auditor, has submitted her resignation, prompting the County Commissioners to begin the search for a qualified replacement.

In a release, county officials stated that Cox has served as the county auditor since her initial election in 2018, securing re-election for a second term in 2022. Before her tenure as auditor, Cox worked in the office for two years. She is stepping down to relocate out of state to be closer to her family. Her last day is effective Aug. 16.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Gallatin County and am grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have gained during my employment here,” Cox said.

The Gallatin County Commission expressed their gratitude for Cox’s dedicated service, acknowledging her contributions to maintaining the county’s financial integrity.

“For the past six years as our elected auditor, Erin served the Gallatin County community and government with integrity and dedication,” said Gallatin County Commission Chairman Scott MacFarlane. “She promised the voters that she would work hard to improve and maintain our county government to the best of her ability, and the commission can verify that she did just that. We will miss her in the courthouse and know she will be successful in her next adventure.”

The commission is now accepting applications from candidates interested in being appointed to the vacant auditor position.

It is anticipated that the successful candidate will be appointed by the commissioners at their public meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and will serve the remainder of the current term, which ends December 31, 2026.

Interested persons should submit a cover letter and a copy of their resume by email to commission@gallatin.mt.gov by 2 PM on Friday, Aug. 16. Questions about the position or this appointment can be directed to the same email address.

