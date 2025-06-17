Gallatin Co. adopts Safe Streets for All action plan to enhance road safety

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Commission has adopted the Gallatin County Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Action Plan, a significant step toward reducing traffic fatalities and serious injuries on county roadways.

This plan, developed over the past year through collaboration, research, and community engagement, was initiated following a federal Safe Streets and Roads for All planning grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The county partnered with Robert Peccia & Associates to craft the plan, which positions Gallatin County to apply for federal funding for future safety projects and programs.

“This is an important roadmap for accessing future grant dollars, and it is vital for advancing costly infrastructure projects,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Jennifer Boyer.

The SS4A Action Plan covers all of Gallatin County, excluding the city limits of Bozeman and Belgrade, which are undertaking their own planning efforts. The plan aims to reduce roadway fatalities and serious injuries by 50% by 2034.

Drawing upon five years of crash data analysis, the plan identifies four main focus areas:

Run-off-the-road crashes

Intersection crashes

Driver age-related issues (younger and older drivers)

High-risk behaviors (including speeding, impairment, distraction, and lack of seatbelt use)

To address these issues, the Action Plan recommends:

Multiple strategies for identifying, developing, and implementing specific projects in the county

19 infrastructure improvement projects aimed at enhancing roadway safety

8 ongoing programs, including crash data analysis and educational campaigns

4 policy recommendations to enhance operational and safety standards

Gallatin County engaged the community throughout the planning process via surveys, interactive maps, virtual open houses, and a Safety Summit with local leaders, ensuring that the plan reflects local priorities.

With the plan now adopted, Gallatin County aims to secure funding to implement priority projects and programs, ultimately working toward a goal of zero roadway fatalities in the future.

For more information and to view the full plan, click here.

