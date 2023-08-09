Funeral services for Manhattan teen killed in head-on crash set for Thursday, August 10

The town of Manhattan is still painted pink in honor of 17-year-old Delaney Doherty.

Delaney was killed on August 3 when a 20-year-old driver crossed over the center line on W Dry Creek Road and struck Delaney's vehicle head-on.

The 20-year-old woman from Harrison was injured and flown to Billings.

Montana Highway Patrol says she is in stable condition, but they do not want to release her name until she is released from the hospital. What caused her to swerve into Delaney’s Lane is still under investigation.

Delaney’s memorial still stands on W Dry Creek Road where more and more flowers, kind words, and thoughtful items are added every day.

The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, August 10 at 11 AM at Springhill Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM.

A reception will be held at the Manhattan High School Commons following the services.