From brick wall to bodega: New development at old Lerhkind Brewing site is a go

BOZEMAN — If you’ve been around Bozeman long enough, you know where the Lehrkind Brewery’s famous brick wall used to stand. In 2014, that wall was demolished and the site has been vacant for almost a decade—until now.

“I live right over there. You could throw a tennis ball and hit my house,” says Ellen Herlant.

Almost every day for the last 24 years, Ellen Herlant has walked past this plot of land off North Wallace Avenue.

“A lot of different things have been here. A lot of people in the neighborhood regret that the wall was torn down from the original brewery,” says Ellen.

In 1895, a German immigrant by the name of Julius Lehrkind opened a Brewery here in Bozeman. When prohibition laws passed in 1919, that brewery closed. But one wall remained for over a century and watched as Bozeman grew all around it. But, as all good things must come to an end, in 2014 that wall was torn down, leaving the lot vacant. Until Tuesday night.

A unanimous vote by the Bozeman City Commission approved The Wallace Works project deal. An urban renewal project that will reimburse the developers for $2 million in taxes. So what is Wallace Works?

“It’s a mixed-use project that’ll include 65 residential units. About 6,000 square feet of commercial space,” says Erik Nelson.

That includes 2,000 feet for a proposed market or bodega space.

Erik Nelson is a development director, partnered in for the Wallace Works project. He’s grown up in Bozeman and has seen how expensive it’s become and was excited to propose affordable housing.

“There’s people that work for us every day. Whether that be teachers and doctors and lawyers or people that serve us coffee. And all of those people matter to the characteristics of our community. And trying to create housing that encompasses that? It’s been part of our challenge,” says Erik.

So how will Erik keep this affordable housing in tune with the unique northeast Bozeman neighborhood?

“Fundamentally, it is about respecting the rough and edgy character of the neighborhood. There is an idea here that’s 'try to leave a light footprint.' Try to make it feel like it’s part of what was here,” says Erik.

The Wallace Works project also intends to reuse the bricks of the fallen Lehrkind Brewery Wall in parts of their landscaping. An aspect Ellen Herlant is excited to see. And her thoughts on the new development coming in next door?

“I’m excited that there's a plan to do affordable housing because Bozeman really needs it. So, if the city commission has done a good job working with developers to create something that fits in the neighborhood, and allows the community to thrive? That's a great idea,” says Ellen.

Construction is expected to start sometime in 2025.

