Friends of Belgrade teen who died in vehicle crash pay tribute to her memory

BOZEMAN — Fresh-cut purple flowers line a guard rail on Kelly Canyon Road. Pink paint that is still drying reads, "Live like Madison." Behind the guard rail, two teenagers are building a memorial for their best friend.

Early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., three people were injured, and one died in a vehicle crash on Kelly Canyon Road. The Gallatin County Coroner has identified the fatal victim as 18-year-old Madison Montgomery-Lukenbill.

"She cared about people. She didn't ignore anyone. If someone were left out of the group, she would say, 'You want to come talk?' Like, she deserved the world, and she didn't deserve what happened to her," says one of Madison's friends, Dalton Burlison.

Another of her best friends, Zoey Schumacher, is trying to process the events of that night.

"It was hard, just like seeing two of my old friends and her friends coming over yesterday and just breaking down with me in my bed. Just trying to gather more information of what happened that night," Schumacher says.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, four teens, including Madison, were heading eastbound in a Volkswagen Beetle on Kelly Canyon Road at a high rate of speed.

The driver, who MHP identifies as a 17-year-old boy, reportedly lost control of the car near Fort Ellis Road. He slammed into a guard rail, then continued over the creek and up an embankment, where the vehicle came to rest on the passenger side. Alcohol is suspected and two of the teens were not wearing a seat belt.

Schumacher wants Madison's kindness to be remembered.

"I do have to say, like, I have never been on this road before, but she has upgraded it," Schumacher says, looking at the memorial for Madison.

The two teens have been painting for over two hours.

"But I feel like since she's gone through a lot, especially throughout high school, she definitely does deserve to be seen," Schumacher says.

They painted a rock that reads, "Forever 18" and "Class of 2024."

"She is more than just a friend or best friend; she is the sister I have needed in this life," says Schumacher.

Madison's favorite color is purple, and she wore a graduation cap that read, "Like everybody else, I've got a dream."

"She was raised right by her parents. I feel like I can't even imagine what her parents are going through; my prayers go out to them," Burlison says.

The two teens have left a bottle of paint and brushes for anyone who wants to paint more for Madison.

"Just be nice because you never know when you are going to lose someone like you don't know. I don't want someone to live with the guilt of being mean to someone and not have them here anymore. Just be nice to people, be kind," Burlison says.

The Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident. The condition of the three other teens injured is not known at this time.