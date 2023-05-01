Watch Now
Friends of Belgrade Aquatic Center speaks on proposed $49 million aquatic center bond

If you live in Belgrade and you want to go swimming your choices are to drive to Bozeman or head to the Cameron Bridge area.
Posted at 12:44 PM, May 01, 2023
The Friends of Belgrade Aquatic Center want to change that. Jessi McCloud talked with MTN’s Chet Layman during Montana This Morning about two ballot issues on the Belgrade ballot.

McCloud says the first is asking voters to create a Parks Trails and Recreation Special District. She says this will allow Belgrade to maintain its current parks, and create and manage future parks and trails. The second issue asks voters to fund a 49 million-dollar bond to build an Aquatic Center.

McCloud says the plans for the center area are general because they want the public to have input into what would ultimately be offered within the facility. She notes the bond would help purchase the land for the facility, with the design coming after the land has been acquired.

Ballots must be turned in no later than 8 PM on Tuesday.

McCloud says there are still 40-thousand ballots yet to be turned in in the Belgrade voting district.

