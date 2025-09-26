Friday Headlines: September, 26, 2025

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, September 26, 2025:

Jane McDonald with the latest weather forecast:

TOP HEADLINES:

Emotional moment: New Americans take oath at Yellowstone National Park

MSU Rodeo Team leads Bobcats in homecoming tradition

Housing takes center stage at Bozeman Candidate Forum

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some interesting historical facts and notable birthdays for September 26:



1687 – The Parthenon in Athens is severely damaged after being hit by a Venetian mortar during a conflict with the Ottoman Empire.

1907 – New Zealand and Newfoundland become dominions within the British Empire.

1960 – The first-ever televised U.S. presidential debate is held between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, changing political campaigning forever.

1983 – Soviet officer Stanislav Petrov prevents a potential nuclear war by judging a missile alert as a false alarm, often credited with "saving the world".

2008 – The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunges 777.68 points after the U.S. House rejects the bank bailout bill, marking one of the worst single-day point losses in history.

Notable birthdays:



1945 – Bryan Ferry, English singer and lead vocalist of Roxy Music.

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, British-Australian singer and actress (Grease).

1956 – Linda Hamilton, American actress best known for her role as Sarah Connor in The Terminator series.

1968 – Jim Caviezel, American actor (The Passion of the Christ).

1981 – Serena Williams, American tennis legend and one of the greatest female athletes in history.

