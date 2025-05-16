Friday Headlines: Bozeman shelter, Special Pope Mass, Hug a Tree for kids

Here's a quick look at our top stories for the morning of Friday, May 16, 2025:

Temperatures for your Friday will remain below average but will be slightly warmer than temperatures we’ve experienced earlier in the week. Expect a few light showers to move through the area throughout the day. Winds will remain out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Light rain showers are expected tonight with light snow in high elevations.

Cool showers continue through the weekend

TOP HEADLINES:

Community-Funded Homeward Point Shelter in Bozeman Nearing Opening as Homelessness Rates Climb

A new shelter campus, Homeward Point, is nearing completion in Bozeman as part of efforts to address the rising homelessness crisis in Gallatin Valley. The facility emphasizes support and safety for families and individuals, with a low-barrier approach to care.

Local Volunteers Teach Butte Students Life-Saving "Hug a Tree" Technique for Outdoor Safety

With hiking and camping season upon us, it’s easy for kids to get lost in the woods. That’s why volunteers with Butte’s search and rescue want to teach kids how to become tree huggers.

Butte Parishioners Celebrate America's First Pope with Special Mass

In Butte, parishioners at St. Patrick's Church gathered for a rare weekday mass to reflect on the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope. Community members expressed hope for his leadership, while Father Patrick Beretta highlighted the legacy of previous popes and the potential for positive change during this pivotal moment for the Catholic Church.

Out and About: Dilly Dally Donut Bar in Bozeman Offers Delicious Sweet Treats

Craving a sweet treat? Visit Bozeman's Dilly Dally Donut Bar, where Chef Sally Schwartz serves up made-from-scratch donuts. Grand opening in June!

FUN STUFF:

Here are some notable historical events that occurred on May 16 throughout various years:

1929: The first Academy Awards ceremony was held in Hollywood, California, honoring the best films of 1927 and 1928.

1966: The Cultural Revolution began in China when Mao Zedong issued the "May 16 Notification," calling for a campaign to purge capitalist and traditional elements from Chinese society.

1975: The first episode of the popular television series "The Six Million Dollar Man" aired in the United States.

1988: A major earthquake struck the Aran Valley in northwestern Iran, resulting in significant loss of life and widespread destruction.

1991: Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu, India.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

