Free summer lunch program for kids begins in Butte, Whitehall and Deer Lodge

BUTTE — For about three decades, a vital summer lunch program has been helping nourish Butte kids, and today is the first day of the 2025 season.

"We have friends. I mean, they’re our friends for years. They come and we visit," says Linda Skinner, a retired teacher who volunteers for the program.

Vital Free Meals for Kids: Butte's Summer Lunch Program Returns for 2025

Skinner is one of over 120 volunteers involved with Action Inc.’s free summer meals program that serves kids 18 and under at 17 locations in Butte, Deer Lodge, and Whitehall. She and a friend have been holding down the site at Clark Park for years.

"I just knew it was feeding our community free meals. Let’s go for it!" says Skinner.

Funding for the summer lunch program is provided through the United States Department of Agriculture and the Montana Office of Public Instruction, as well as community donations.

According to data from a research group, almost 50 percent of Montana kids qualify for free and reduced lunch. The summer program fills the gap for those kids who might go without breakfast or lunch.

"Just to be looking for a meal is very difficult, and if this is a service we can provide to get them through that day, then that’s what we’re here to do," says Erica Johnson, Action Inc.’s new summer meals program director.

She says that in 2024, volunteers handed out over 60,000 meals. Johnson says the meal program locations are easily accessible for kids.

I ask where children would find breakfast and lunch during the summer if the program did not exist.

"That’s a really good question. You know I know that we have the food bank and things like that, but that is easily accessible for the children is found right here at these sites," says Johnson.

Except for two days around the Fourth of July, the program runs through August 16 and can be found at these locations from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. from Monday through Friday:

Blaine School, Butte-Silver Bow Public Library, Clark Park, Emerson School, Holy Spirit Church, JFK Park (located in the Drives), Kennedy School, Koprivica Park, Legion Oasis, Sesame Street, Silver Bow Homes, West Elementary School, Whittier School.

On-site meal service is also available at East Middle School and Butte High School Career Center from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

