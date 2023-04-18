Free electronic waste recycling at Logan Landfill on Earth Day

This Saturday, April 22, the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District, along with 406 Recycling, will host the annual, free electronic waste collection event at Logan Landfill in honor of Earth Day.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Gallatin County press release. Accepted items include:



Computers, monitors, printers, servers, and tablets

TVs (including CRT, LCD and rear-projection)

Radios (including digital clock radios) and stereo equipment

Digital cameras

Mobile phones

Routers

Scanners

Fax machines

DVD players and VCR's

Remote controls

Keyboards

Microwaves (clean inside and no tray)

Accessories and cords

406 Recycling is an R2-certified recycler and will process collected items. Any personal information on devices is kept secure until they are destroyed, according to the release.

The release said customers will need to stop at Logan Landfill's scale house for instructions. Normal trash rates still apply for other disposal items.

Logan Landfill is located at 10585 Two Dog Road in Three Forks. The release said for more information about the event, call Patty at 406-582-2493, or email her at patty.howard@gallatin.mt.gov.

Additional information is available at the Gallatin Solid Waste Management District website.