BOZEMAN — Residents of Gallatin County and surrounding areas can recycle their unwanted electronics for free this Saturday at the Logan Landfill's annual e-waste collection event.

The Gallatin Solid Waste Management District and Recycle Boise have partnered for their 15th year to host the free recycling opportunity, which typically collects around 30,000 pounds of electronic waste in just a few hours.

Watch the story here:

Free e-waste recycling event coming to Logan Landfill this Saturday

"Starting at 8 o'clock, people can come out to the landfill. And there will be no charge to dispose of their e-waste only. And we'll do that until 2:30," said Simon.

Jim Simon, Gallatin County Solid Waste Director, explained that e-waste encompasses a wide range of items that many households accumulate over time.

"E-waste is your typical computers, laptops, computer towers, monitors TVs, printers, stereo equipment, phones, rechargeable batteries," said Simon.

The event aims to properly recycle these materials, which contain valuable components that can be reused while keeping harmful substances out of the environment.

"The overall benefit is capturing the rare earth minerals and keeping some of those heavy metals out of the landfill. And reusing those elements, those rare earths in the circuitry that's in the e-waste itself," said Simon.

Electronic waste has become one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally. The Logan Landfill alone processes between 60 and 70 tons of e-waste annually.

Accepted items for the free recycling event include computers, monitors, printers, televisions (CRT, LCD, and rear-projection), radios, mobile phones, digital cameras, routers, scanners, fax machines, DVD players, stereos and stereo equipment, remote controls, keyboards, cords and accessories, clean microwaves (without trays), servers, tablets, VCRs, and digital clock radios.

For those unable to attend Saturday's event, the Logan Landfill accepts electronic waste year-round during regular business hours, though standard disposal fees will apply.

Residents with questions about specific items can call 406-582-2493 for more information.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.