Fourth of July fireworks show in Bozeman shaping up, sponsors announced

We’re now less than one month away from fireworks making a comeback in Bozeman for the Fourth of July.

The City of Bozeman announced its partners, the Armory Hotel, Murdoch’s, and several banks around town will help put on the estimated 25-minute fireworks display.

“Fireworks never came back. So we went almost four years now, without any type of public celebration. And there was a gap that we needed to fill. And so we started putting some plans together and realized we needed some help from the city standpoint. And so we found a great partner,” says Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo.

The show is estimated to cost around $30,000 and will be paid for with the help of the six businesses and will take place at the Bozeman Softball Complex.

The show comes on the heels of the city passing an ordinance banning the use of fireworks inside city limits, and portions of Gallatin County which are wholly surrounded by the city, that took effect this week.

The city hopes that this attracts people to watch from across the city to watch on July 4th at 10 p.m.