Four new dog parks coming to Bozeman, bringing total to 13

BOZEMAN — Folks in Bozeman are wagging their tails at the idea of new dog parks popping up in town.

“This place can get pretty crowded, but with having the dog parks spread out through the community it’ll be more convenient,” Said Avery Schatz.

Schatz and his dog, Branch, play hard at the Gallatin Regional Dog Park.

He brings Branch out there because he loves to swim, but also the fences make it easy for Branch and other dogs to roam around with no leash.

There are currently nine off-leash dog parks in Bozeman, some fenced in and some not, but according to Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham there are about to be four more.

“A total of 13 dog parks,” said Cunningham.

That’s a lot of dog parks, but Cunningham says adding four more is a good idea.

The new dog parks will be located in Bridger Vale, South University District, Blackwood Groves, and Meadow Creek.

“I believe every subdivision that comes out of the ground in Bozeman should be thinking of off-leash recreation for dogs,” said Cunningham.

He says the city is also looking at ways to improve existing dog parks in town.

At Gallatin Regional Park, you can see a new paved sidewalk and a parking lot coming together.

“I believe this is the way of the future,” said Cunningham. “Development should include parks, dog parks, as well as recreation for kids, families, and seniors.”

Schatz says he sees Cunningham’s vision crystal clear.

“It’s exciting and overall, they’ve done a really good job with things,” said Schatz.