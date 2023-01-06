Fort Ellis hits fundraising milestone thanks to Bozeman Health donation

Fort Ellis Fire hit a milestone in its fundraising efforts for its new fire station under construction.

A $25,0000 donation from Bozeman health puts Fort Ellis over halfway towards its $1.5 million goal in its capital campaign.

“What we have gotten so far is the generosity of the people of Gallatin County and in our Fire District specifically they have been amazing to donate as they have,” says Fort Ellis Fire Chief, Mike Cech.

The department has been raising funds to pay for its new fire station which broke ground in October. Fort Ellis leases the converted building which is now more than 50 years old.

The new fire station will be located just down the road at the base of Bear Canyon.

Fire Chief Mike Cech says he’s excited that the department is closer to its goal and will provide a much-needed service to a growing and rural part of Bozeman.

“We hope to as soon as the station is done start moving into the new one, looking really forward to it,” says Cech.

Cech tells MTN the bulk of construction will be done this year and they hope to move in before their lease at the current station is up in July of 2024.