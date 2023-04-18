Former Bozeman firework display organizers pleased to see firework comeback

For at least 15 years, The Gallatin Empire Lions Club used to fill the 4th of July sky with fireworks at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

But, in 2019, that tradition came to an end. The fireworks are making a comeback this year in Bozeman, this time at the softball complex put on by the City of Bozeman.

“Putting on the event is it's a fantastic community event for me,” said Whitney Miller, Vice President of Lions Club.

Miller helped put on the fireworks display in Bozeman.

“It's a very dear part of my heart. My father, who passed away many years ago, actually did the fireworks show for the Livingston Roundup Rodeo. And I helped him when I was a young child over in Livingston growing up there,” said Miller.

Miller, and fellow lions club members Bob and Jim all helped put on the Bozeman tradition for decades. First from the mall and then from the fairgrounds

“You can see fireworks getting shot off all over the valley while we're shooting off our fireworks,” said Jim Barutha, President of the Lions Club.

The last Lions fireworks show was in 2019. Now, after three years, the city is bringing the tradition back.

“Well, we haven't had a fireworks display here in the city since 2019, and that's something that we felt was missing,” said Bozeman Fire Chief, Josh Waldo.

Miller says the fireworks cost them 30 to 40 thousand dollars. The City is planning on partnerships to help pay for the fireworks.

“We're still working on those. Like I said, no shortage of partners who have stepped up and said, yeah, this is a great idea for our community and we look forward to give it more,” said Waldo.

The members of the Lions Club enjoyed working and watching the fireworks

“Being underneath the fireworks with the Bozeman Symphony,” said member, Bob Hannon.

This Independence Day they look forward to being able to watch and enjoy the fireworks.

“After The 35 years, get a new group in there involved with that and, you know, bring some new ideas to it and things like that. So we're kind of in favor of someone taking over for it and continuing that tradition,” said Barutha.

“Good thing to have fireworks in your hometown,” said Hannon

The fireworks show will take place at 10 pm on July 4.