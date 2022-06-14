Watch
Flooding waters force Gallatin County road closures

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS
Veltkamp Road - 6/14/22
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:41:42-04

BOZEMAN - Due to high water, and flooding conditions the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department has closed Veltkamp Road between Linney Road and Highline Road. In addition, Axtell Gateway Road between Axtell Anceney Road and Gateway South Road has also been closed.

These closures will remain in effect until the waters recede.

As of this time, the roads to Clarkston have not been closed. The Road and Bridge department is watching the area and will close them if needed.

If these roads close, residents of that area should be prepared with food and water for a couple of days until the water recedes and access is granted.

cameron bridge flooding.gif
Flooding at Cameron Bridge - 6/14/22

