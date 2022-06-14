Flooding closes some Madison County roads

VIRGINIA CITY - Hazardous flooding conditions in Madison County have forced officials to temporarily or partially close some roads.

In a release, county officials listed the following areas:

Lyons Park, Ennis - temporarily closed

Cottonwood Creek Road, above Ruby Reservoir - temporarily closed

Judy Lane, Alder - passable but use extreme caution

Ruby River Road (near the intersection of Ruby River Road and Patrick Lane) Laurin - passable but use extreme caution

Jack Creek Road (toward Moonlight Basin) - open to 1 lane, recommend emergency or essential personnel only

Earlier today, the Madison County Commissioners approved and signed Resolution 36-2022, a resolution declaring a state of emergency within Madison County.

"Due to record river levels, we highly recommend to avoid all recreating in and around any bodies of water," the commissioners stated in the release.

The Madison County Emergency Operations Center is open and available for inquiries or questions at (406) 843-4253.

