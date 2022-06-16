Flood debris and waste drop-off areas for Park Co. residents

LIVINGSTON - Park County residents impacted by this week's floods now have options for flood-related waste disposal.

There will be extra green boxes placed at Chico, Gardiner, Cooke City, and temporarily at Point of Rocks (at the intersection of Hwy 89 South and Old Yellowstone Trail). Look for green boxes dedicated to flood-related waste. If the boxes are full, DO NOT place debris on the ground – please come back another time to dispose of your trash.

For Livingston residents, the transfer station will be open during regular hours, including Saturday morning 8:15 AM to 12:15 PM. Please be advised that it may close earlier if the station reaches capacity.

Until further notice, these locations are only accepting material from inside residential or commercial structures, such as drywall, furniture, and carpeting, for example.

NOT accepted at this time is river debris, such as logs, green waste, rocks and mud. Please keep that on your property until further notice. They are also not accepting large appliances, such as refrigerators and stoves, at this time.

If you have the ability, you can burn this natural debris on your property with a burn permit. To get a permit, you can visit app.egov.mt.com/burnpermit/, the Park County Rural Station No. 1 on Park Street in Livingston, or at the Park County Courthouse in the Clerk and Recorder’s and Finance offices.

For residents who need to remove debris and don’t have access to vehicles, please call 211 to be connected to assistance.

In a release, officials stated: "With the large scale of flooding in our county, we know there is a lot of debris left behind and a lot of frustration with the aftermath. Please be patient with our waste service workers and understand we are working to expand services as quickly as possible. Please help us by keeping flood-related waste separate from general household waste, in order to streamline the recovery efforts. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding at this time."

If you have any questions, please call the Park County Informational Hotline at 406-222-4131.