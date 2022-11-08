First-time voters hit the polls in Three Forks

THREE FORKS — First-time voters in Three Forks express their excitement to cast their ballot today.

“I’ve always been active politically, so it’s nice to finally voice my opinion,” says Finn Hannson, a senior at Three Forks High School. This was his first time voting.

He says there can be confusion for first-time voters but it’s important to get it done.

“The main thing I was worried about with the voting was making sure I knew everything as far as the referendums,” says Hannson. “There was voter information paperwork and that was super helpful.”

Dawn Sturman, a former physics teacher, was an observer today for the Belgrade voting polls. She says they had quite the turnout despite the snowy conditions. She even saw quite a few young people walk through the doors.

“Kids are very savvy online,” says Sturman. “They can figure out if they’re registered and also where to vote at all online.”

Sturman also shared some tips for navigating social media during elections as young people can be easily swayed by what they see posted online.

“I always told my students, ‘Don’t let people tell you how to think. Look at the data. You’re sharp enough to decide,’” says Sturman.

Hannson says it’s smart to take everything you read on social media with a grain of salt.

“The best thing you can do online is just research the information yourself and get the best thoughtful answer you can come up with,” says Hanson.