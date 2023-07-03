First-generation South American students bringing Independence Day celebration to Montana State

South American students are holding a first-of-its-kind event at Montana State on July 6.

“It felt like something was missing. And it was this element of community building, sense of belonging,” says Flor Vega-Castillo, president of the First-Generation Student Association at MSU.

Vega-Castillo has been studying in Montana for the last three years, but being from Peru and thousands of miles away from her home country, she’s finding a way to bring a slice of South America to Bozeman.

“I’m a first-generation student. I am the only one in my whole family that lives in the U.S.,” says Vega-Castillo.

Which is why Castillo and other first-generation students at Montana State are hosting an Independence Day celebration.

“Independence fiesta is this whole celebration about traditional food, dances, all different activities about these beautiful four countries which are Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela,” says Vega-Castillo.

As they practice for this year’s event, they get ready to dance in traditional clothing and dances of the four countries they are celebrating. They say they are thankful for the support that they have been receiving from the community.

“This is the first year that MSU is hosting this event,” says Vega-Castillo.

Adriana Reyes de Merkle is a community member in Bozeman who is also Peruvian and says she’s looking forward to dancing with the students and other Latinos in Bozeman.

“It's a way of reaching out to fellow Latinos and also kind of teaching others about my culture,” says Reyes de Merkle.

Reyes de Merkle says she and others in the community struggle with a sense of belonging thousands of miles from home and this can help.

“I’m hoping that with this we can reignite that, you know, the community,” says Reyes de Merkle.

What they are most looking forward to on July 6 is bringing everyone from Bozeman to take part in the celebrations.

“No matter their identity, their ethnicity, they are all going to enjoy it,” says Vega-Castillo.

The event is free and takes place July 6 from 5-7 p.m. in SUB Ballroom A.