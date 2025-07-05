BOZEMAN — Over the July 4th holiday, Bozeman residents can expect to see an array of fireworks lighting up the sky, but they should also be aware of local regulations aimed at ensuring a safe holiday. As of May 2023, all fireworks other than sparklers are banned within Bozeman city limits. According to local resident Al, who has been celebrating Independence Day in Bozeman since 1999, the city’s restrictions differ significantly from his previous home in Massachusetts, where fireworks are entirely illegal.

Al noted his enjoyment of allowing his children to light fireworks, a tradition that was not permitted in his former state. “Here my kids like to light off our own fireworks, and we definitely did not do that back east,” he said.

Fireworks and Safety: Bozeman Police Prepare for 4th of July Holiday

For residents living within city limits, violating the fireworks ban can lead to serious consequences, including a misdemeanor charge and fines up to $500. Bozeman Police Patrol Captain Hal Richardson emphasized that police have issued citations in previous years and clarified that they do not need to identify the individual lighting the fireworks; instead, they can issue citations to the property owner.

Richardson also highlighted an important safety concern for the holiday. Since 2012, Montana has seen 1,510 fatalities in crashes involving drunk drivers, with numbers peaking during holidays like the 4th of July. “The increased patrols this 4th are designed to curb drunk driving,” he stated. Individuals caught driving under the influence could face license revocation, imprisonment, and fines and legal fees totaling up to $10,000.

When asked how he ensures the safety of his guests from drunk drivers, Al remarked, “The people I hang out with are a little more mature. We're not in our 20s being reckless like that; it’s not a keg party; it’s more of a family affair.”

Richardson urged the community to take advantage of available resources to prevent drunk driving, stating, “Drunk driving is completely preventable. There’s plenty of resources out there, Ride Share, Uber, to not drink and drive. We want our citizens to be able to enjoy their 4th of July without fear of being hit by a drunk driver.”

Al closed with a message of national pride, hoping for a safe holiday for all: “I’m proud to be an American. I love living in this country; I love living here in Bozeman. It’s a celebration. It’s a celebration for our country.”

As the community comes together to celebrate Independence Day, Bozeman Police remain vigilant to ensure that safety and compliance with regulations are upheld.

