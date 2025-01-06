Fire crews respond to commercial fire in Belgrade

BELGRADE — Central Valley Fire District (CVFD) responded to a commercial fire at AF&T Auto Parts and Salvage on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 5, 2024.

CVFD fire crews responded to the fire shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday; flames were reportedly seen engulfing a building.

Crews from Hyalite Fire and Bozeman Fire assisted CVFD, and the response prompted northbound Jackrabbit Lane to be shut down.

Central Valley Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie says luckily no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update you if we get more information.