Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire breaks out at McAllister Inn Steakhouse, no injuries reported

mcallister fire 1.jpg
MTN News
mcallister fire 1.jpg
mcallister fire 2.jpg
mcallister fire 3.jpg
mcallister fire 4.jpg
mcallister fire 5.jpg
Posted

The McAllister Inn says crews have contained a fire that broke out in the steakhouse on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

A post on the McAllister Inn Steakhouse Bar BBQ page says no one was injured in the fire, and firefighters are still working the scene.

mcallister fire 2.jpg

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported a "fully involved structure fire" at the inn around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. A witness at the scene told MTN News flames were visible through the roof at multiple spots.

According to the McAllister Inn, crews are still working the scene but the fire's containment has prevented damage to surrounding facilities.

mcallister fire 3.jpg

The inn says the hotel is not in any danger but will remain closed as firefighters continue their work.

No further details about the extent of the damage or the fire's cause have been released.

We will update you as we get more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader