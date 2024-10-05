Fire breaks out at McAllister Inn Steakhouse, no injuries reported

The McAllister Inn says crews have contained a fire that broke out in the steakhouse on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

A post on the McAllister Inn Steakhouse Bar BBQ page says no one was injured in the fire, and firefighters are still working the scene.

MTN News

The Madison County Sheriff's Office reported a "fully involved structure fire" at the inn around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. A witness at the scene told MTN News flames were visible through the roof at multiple spots.

According to the McAllister Inn, crews are still working the scene but the fire's containment has prevented damage to surrounding facilities.

MTN News

The inn says the hotel is not in any danger but will remain closed as firefighters continue their work.

No further details about the extent of the damage or the fire's cause have been released.

