Finding cold weather gear in Bozeman, no matter your price range

BOZEMAN — Schnees in downtown Bozeman is just one of the local places where you can buy gear for the cold weather coming into town.

Schnees is a family-owned company that has been in Bozeman since 1946 and sells gear for the cold weather.

“If you have it too tight, your skin has no room to get warm and breathe a little bit and so it constricts it and you just get a bunch of cold air coming onto your skin," says Schnee's sales associate, Nick Lebar.

Lebar says people make the common mistake of wanting to wear nylon not knowing that wool is the best you can get to stay warm. With that advice in mind, I headed to Sacks for a more affordable option. Sacks is a Bozeman nonprofit that's been around since 1986.

“We're like most of the thrift stores where we take donations and then we put them back on the floor for people who need them,” says Sacks Sales Associate, Emory Woody, "We get like a lot of like Kuhl and Columbia and North Face. Then if we do get like a really really nice product. We put it online.”

At Schnee's, there was found a Duckworth Jacket for $350, a pair of boots for $350, gloves for $24, and Kuhl pants for $109. Making the grand total for a Schnee's shopping spree $833.

At Sacks, there was an Eddie Bauer jacket for $8, a pair of pants for $7, a scarf for $4, and shoes for $7. Making the grand total for a Sacks shopping spree $26.

“Base price for a jacket is $5, and sometimes we get like really nice jackets so we press it up a little higher but I don't think it ever goes above 25,” says Woody.

So, no matter your price range, you can find clothes that will keep you warm in sub-zero temperatures.