Filing period for municipal candidates shortened under new state law

BOZEMAN — The filing period for candidates in the upcoming November 4 municipal election has been shortened due to a new state law enacted earlier this month.

Residents of Bozeman, Belgrade, Manhattan, Three Forks, and West Yellowstone will have the opportunity to elect members to their respective city commissions and councils this fall. A complete list of available seats can be found on the Gallatin County website.

Under the new law, the filing window for candidates will now open on Tuesday, May 27, and close at 5 PM on Wednesday, June 11. Candidates interested in filing must submit their completed paperwork to the Gallatin County Elections Office either in person or via mail. It is important to note that all forms must be received by the office by the June 11 deadline; postmarked submissions will not be accepted.

The Gallatin County Elections Office is located at 311 W. Main St., Room 201, Bozeman, MT 59715.

Candidates who had already submitted paperwork during the previously established filing window of April 17 through June 16 will have their filings honored under the new legislation and will not be required to refile.

For additional information and forms, prospective candidates can visit the Gallatin County website. Questions can also be directed to the Gallatin County Elections Office at 406-582-3060 or via email at gallatin.elections@gallatin.mt.gov.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.