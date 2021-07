A fatal crash is being reported in Bozeman on Interstate 90 westbound between the 19th Street interchange and the 7th Street exit.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation road report, the crash is causing complete blockage of westbound lanes on I-90 starting around mile marker 305.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident map lists the crash as a fatality that was dispatched at 12:23 p.m.

MTN News has a reporter headed to the scene. We will update you as we get more information.