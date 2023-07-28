Farm families fear development threatens Spain Ferris Ditch in Belgrade, affecting their water supply

BELGRADE — Folks say it’s been a life support for farm families for centuries. They’re talking about the Spain Ferris Ditch that is in danger, according to one Belgrade man.

“We’re a non-profit ditch company and a farmer up against a developer,” said Curt Dykstra. “It’s hard and it’s stressful.”

Curt Dykstra’s grandfather bought the farm he lives on in Belgrade in 1946. The historic Spain Ferris Ditch has always run through the property.

“We’ve got good soil but it’s shallow, so if we don’t get water on it we won’t get any crop,” said Dykstra. “It’s our livelihood and our lifeblood.”

In March of 2022, as Dykstra drove down Alaska Road where the West Post Subdivision is being developed, he was hit with a harsh realization.

“Our ditch was gone and had been filled,” said Dykstra. “How can you wipe out something that’s been there since 1886 and not have a plan to replace it?”

Dykstra said the West Post developers failed to notify any of the ten shareholders of the ditch or the City of Belgrade.

“When the call came in saying, ‘Hey they buried our ditch,’ we were concerned,” said Belgrade Community Development Director Jason Karp. “They assured us they had a plan, but that was something we all needed to come together on.”

Karp says West Post destroyed the ditch and then put in a French drain. The City of Belgrade did not approve the drain.

“So, they came back with a new solution,” said Karp.

To create a new ditch.

“From that point on, West Post maintained that it’s their ditch and they can do what they want,” said Karp. “However, the ditch company said it was their ditch.”

This ongoing argument led to a public meeting in Belgrade on July 25 where the council voted 4 to 2 deeming the West Post development a private lateral bypassing.

This means the ditch company and shareholders have no say in what West Post does with their stretch of the ditch.

“The water now has a place to go, can continue to flow, and won’t affect any property owners downstream,” said Karp.

But Dykstra says he’s not going to hold his breath.

“Let’s hope there’s not another developer that comes in,” says Dykstra. “We’re one of the only farmers left in this area and it’s all turned into development. Going from ag to development, you have to have planning.”

In his interview, Karp referenced the quote by Mark Twain, “Whiskey is for drinking, water is for fighting.”

Farm families like the Dykstra’s agree that the Spain Ferris Ditch is worth fighting for.

“Our right to have our tailwater flow is in danger,” said Dykstra.