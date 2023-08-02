Family Promise of Gallatin Valley to convert former Montana Bible College into housing

BOZEMAN — Family Promise says although the non-profit has had such a high demand for families across the Gallatin Valley needing emergency housing, luckily that will all change with the purchase of the former Montana Bible College.

“I came to Bozeman not knowing anybody. Literally, just the kids and I came here, didn't know anybody,” says Anastasia Niska, Rising Stars Lead Teacher.

Niska moved to Bozeman with her three kids and says getting on her feet was a struggle.

“It's tough, housing right now. A lot of things are closing like help wise and funding is not the area,” says Niska.

Christel Chvilicek, Family Promise’s executive director, says they get dozens of calls weekly from families needing help. So, Family Promise says they worked to find a solution.

“It's too expensive to live here, which is just going to continue our economic problem of people not going to, you know, not having people to hire,” says Chvilicek.

Their solution was to buy the former Montana Bible College; the campus has dozens of rooms that will be able to house families.

“With this building is to have more opportunities so families can be served and start that journey to self-sustainability here in the valley,” says Chvilicek.

They were able to buy the $7 million campus which they say will provide much-needed services.

“Shelter, transitional housing, and then affordable housing for families in our valley,” says Chvilicek.

Their goal is to move fast and get people the help they need.

“Right away we'll be able to serve about 30 families. And then there's some minor renovations and some construction that will have to be done. But all in all, we'll think that this property will serve about 100 families a year,” says Chvilicek.

Family Promise says they are now asking for the community’s help with raising funds.

“What I'm most excited for is how many families we will be able to help,” says Niska.

Family Promise says they will be able to get families to start moving in within the coming weeks.