Family Promise Childcare Center underway in Bozeman

Family Promise of Gallatin Valley is seeing progress, as their new childcare center materializes. Christel Chvilicek is the executive director of Family Promise and looks at this new facility as a place for the community.

“Not only is there affordable housing on this entire project, we’ll have this new place for families,” Chvilicek said.

The project she is referring to is the plot of land they are constructing on, in its entirety. On the lot is affordable housing, and some commercial lots—including Community Health Partners and Family Promise Children’s Center.

“I look at this project as a model program. We have this plot of land, and we have affordable health and dental, affordable childcare, a place for families that are experiencing homelessness and they’ll all live here and help our economy,” Chvilicek said.

A model program that is projected to be fully functional in January of 2022.

This center will not only meet the rising demand for child care; students at Montana State University studying Early Childcare will have the ability to view and volunteer at the center, as well.

“This has been a vision that we’ve had here Family Promise for five years, we broke ground in January and we’re here right now and the doors will be opening at the end of the year which is exciting!”Chvilicek said.

Family Promise strives to provide self-sufficiency skills for their families, and Chvilicek says they understand that methods and solutions are not always a one-size-fits-all.