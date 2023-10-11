Families enjoy Bozeman Swim Center in between phases of renovation, with next closure coming in spring

BOZEMAN — Meghan Macur and her kids are thrilled that the Bozeman Swim Center finally opened back up in September.

“It’s always a disappointment when it closes,” said Macur. “I come here at least twice a week.”

Because she trains for triathlons.

“I just love the reliability of an indoor pool and the 50-meter distance. The length of the pool is really awesome for triathlon training,” Macur said.

While she gets some good laps, her sons Caleb and Isaac get to play around.

But the Macurs' fun came to an end last winter when phase 1 of construction began at the swim center that was built back in 1974. According to the City of Bozeman, it was time for a makeover.

Phase 1 focused on repairing the building's structure, the pool shell, lighting, the HVAC system, and more.

“The exterior is looking a lot better these days,” said Macur.

But next spring phase 2 begins, which will rehab the entire swimming pool, the tile flooring, and ceilings.

“They feel a little grungy at this point,” said Macur.

The entire project comes in at a little over $5.7 million.

Phase 2 is expected to take even longer than phase 1, according to the city, which doesn’t sound very good for the Macurs.

But in the meantime, while they still have a chance to enjoy the water—

“I would like to see more flexible hours right now,” said Macur. “They’re hard to work with when you have kids to drop off at school.”