BOZEMAN — If you were traveling near the corner of Main Street and Rouse Avenue earlier today, you may have noticed a little commotion and wondered what was going on.

Just after 11 am, Bozeman fire crews got a page for a structure fire at Tarantino's Pizza - but it turned out to be a false alarm and only smoke coming from one of the ovens.

The traffic light at the intersection was temporarily disabled for about 5 minutes, but things quickly went back to normal after the scene was cleared.