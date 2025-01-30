ENNIS — A group of community members wants to bring the joy of skateboarding to the small mountain town of Ennis, Montana.

"I was out of sports, and I was just really angry because I was bad at sports. So, I was pretty much just like, I'm really bored, I just be sitting here all the time, I really need to do something," says Colton Hopper, describing how he started skateboarding.

Watch the story here:

Ennis skateboarders raising money to build skatepark at Lions Club Park

In a small town like Ennis, students say it’s hard to find ways to be active outside of school sports.

"There aren't a lot of grab-and-go things you can do to get off your phone and go outside to have fun with friends. So skateboarding is something I love, and all my friends love, and we found a way to do it in parking lots and stuff," says Atticus Lavelle.

The nearest skateparks are almost an hour away in Bozeman or Big Sky—drives that aren’t the safest, especially during winter months.

Lavelle says, "We kind of figured, hey, if it’s possible we should try to make this work and try to bring something new to the town."

So the students held a petition at Ennis Schools, which revealed an interest by parents, teachers, and students alike for building a local skatepark.

Then they brought the idea to the Ennis Lions Club, which donated a piece of land behind Lions Club Park. Shortly after, the project was approved by the town commission.

"I see it as a building opportunity for the young kids to communicate and learn a new skill," says Teegan Brown.

But some may be wondering, why skateboarding?

Brown says, "It teaches you some pretty valuable life lessons, like hard work, grit, perseverance, hard working skills that help you in the long run."

The group plans to partner with Montana Pool Service for construction of the park. They still need to raise $200,000 to get the job done.

Visit the Ennis Lions Club Skatepark website to get involved.