ENNIS — A few weeks ago, MTN covered the Ennis Town Commission's attempt to remove Mayor Nici Haas from her position--now the Ennis Police Chief is weighing in.

The issue began when the Ennis Town Commission claimed Mayor Haas had signed a School Resource Officer (SRO) contract without prior approval.

Ennis Police Chief responds to attempted removal of Mayor Haas

The commission then hosted an illegally chartered meeting to vote on her removal—that was ended before any decisions could be made.

Since then, attempts to get a comment from the commission have been ignored—leaving the Ennis community in the dark.

That is until the Chief of Ennis Police issued a statement on Facebook, alleging the commission acted without advice or direction of legal counsel.

The Chief's statement alleges an abuse of personal agenda by the commission and says, "Mayor Haas and the community should consider holding the most responsible commissioners accountable for these prohibited actions under the town charter."