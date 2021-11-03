Election results Nov. 2, 2021 (unofficial)

Voters made sure their voices were heard on Tuesday.

Check out the latest election results from the election here.



Among the decisions being made on Tuesday were for the mayoral races in Bozeman, Belgrade, Ennis, Lima and Deer Lodge.

Voters also are deciding on two 4-year Bozeman City Commissioners, as well as an unexpired term vote for one. A $6.73M bond for a new Bozeman Fire Station and a $2.28M bond for Bozeman recreation facilities are also on the ballot. A Bozeman Community Housing Mill Levy is also being decided.

The big-ticket item for voters to decide remains the $29M bond for a new Gallatin County Courts building.

In Belgrade, voters are choosing a City of Belgrade Mayor and City Council Ward members. Belgrade will also weigh in on the issue of allowing chickens within city limits.

In Park County, voters will weigh in on a 3 percent marijuana tax as a local option as well as a $20M bonds for railroad crossings. Livingston will also decide to keep the existing form of self-government charter or not.

Three Forks, West Yellowstone, Ennis, Sheridan, Virginia City and Livingston voters will choose new commissioners, while Dillon will pick city council ward members.

Dillon and Bozeman will also select municipal court judges.

