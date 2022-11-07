Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Election Day push in full swing in Gallatin County

Election Day push in full swing in Gallatin County
Election Day .jpg
Edgar Cedillo
Ballot drop off in Gallatin County ahead of Midterm Elections
Election Day .jpg
Posted at 3:05 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 17:05:14-05

Happy Election Day eve, here are a couple of reminders if you still have your ballot.

It’s now too late to mail in ballots, but those ballots can be dropped off Monday and Tuesday before 8 pm at the Gallatin County Courthouse or at any polling place in the county.

Late registration to vote ended Monday afternoon. You can still do same-day voter registration on Election Day which must be done IN PERSON Tuesday at the County Courthouse from 7 am to 8 pm.

For those who have not received an absentee ballot or have a damaged ballot, you can visit the elections office to receive a replacement ballot or visit your polling place on Election Day and vote provisionally.

To find your polling place check the links below:

https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/

https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/home/news/gallatin-county-elections-office-mailing-over-62000-absentee-ballots-friday-oct-14

Here is a list of the Polling Places across Gallatin County:

Polling places will be open for in-person voting on Election Day at the following locations:

  • Bridger Canyon Fire Station - 8081 Bridger Canyon Rd.
  • Gallatin County Fairgrounds - 901 N. Black Ave. in Bozeman
  • Hope Lutheran Church - 5152 W. Graf St. in Bozeman
  • Povah Community Center - 10 Geyser St. in West Yellowstone
  • Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office - 561 Little Coyote Rd. in Big Sky
  • Gallatin Gateway Community Center - 145 Mill St. in Gallatin Gateway
  • Belgrade Special Events Center - 220 Spooner Rd. in Belgrade
  • River Rock Community Center - 101 River Rock Rd. in Belgrade
  • Three Forks High School - 212 E. Neal St. in Three Forks
  • Manhattan Christian School - 8000 Churchill Rd. in Churchill
  • Manhattan High School - 200 W. Fulton Ave. in Manhattan
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App