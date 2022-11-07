Election Day push in full swing in Gallatin County

Happy Election Day eve, here are a couple of reminders if you still have your ballot.

It’s now too late to mail in ballots, but those ballots can be dropped off Monday and Tuesday before 8 pm at the Gallatin County Courthouse or at any polling place in the county.

Late registration to vote ended Monday afternoon. You can still do same-day voter registration on Election Day which must be done IN PERSON Tuesday at the County Courthouse from 7 am to 8 pm.

For those who have not received an absentee ballot or have a damaged ballot, you can visit the elections office to receive a replacement ballot or visit your polling place on Election Day and vote provisionally.

To find your polling place check the links below:

https://app.mt.gov/voterinfo/

https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/home/news/gallatin-county-elections-office-mailing-over-62000-absentee-ballots-friday-oct-14

Here is a list of the Polling Places across Gallatin County:

Polling places will be open for in-person voting on Election Day at the following locations: