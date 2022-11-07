Election Day push in full swing in Gallatin County

Happy Election Day eve, here are a couple of reminders if you still have your ballot.
It’s now too late to mail in ballots, but those ballots can be dropped off Monday and Tuesday before 8 pm at the Gallatin County Courthouse or at any polling place in the county.
Late registration to vote ended Monday afternoon. You can still do same-day voter registration on Election Day which must be done IN PERSON Tuesday at the County Courthouse from 7 am to 8 pm.
For those who have not received an absentee ballot or have a damaged ballot, you can visit the elections office to receive a replacement ballot or visit your polling place on Election Day and vote provisionally.
To find your polling place check the links below:
https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/home/news/gallatin-county-elections-office-mailing-over-62000-absentee-ballots-friday-oct-14
Here is a list of the Polling Places across Gallatin County:
- Bridger Canyon Fire Station - 8081 Bridger Canyon Rd.
- Gallatin County Fairgrounds - 901 N. Black Ave. in Bozeman
- Hope Lutheran Church - 5152 W. Graf St. in Bozeman
- Povah Community Center - 10 Geyser St. in West Yellowstone
- Big Sky Water & Sewer District Office - 561 Little Coyote Rd. in Big Sky
- Gallatin Gateway Community Center - 145 Mill St. in Gallatin Gateway
- Belgrade Special Events Center - 220 Spooner Rd. in Belgrade
- River Rock Community Center - 101 River Rock Rd. in Belgrade
- Three Forks High School - 212 E. Neal St. in Three Forks
- Manhattan Christian School - 8000 Churchill Rd. in Churchill
- Manhattan High School - 200 W. Fulton Ave. in Manhattan