Election 2022 recap: Preliminary results for Gallatin County races

BOZEMAN — With all Gallatin County precincts reporting results and just 1,700 provisional ballots remaining to be counted as of Thursday, winners are emerging in some Gallatin County races, while others remain too close to call.

All election results are considered unofficial until an official canvass on Nov. 21 to certify the results of each race.

Ballot Issues

Voters gave their approval for a three-percent local tax on both recreational and medical marijuana. The tax increases were on the ballot in June 2022 and approved by voters at that time. Due to an oversight issue on the part of the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder, however, the election had to be run again.

The results from Tuesday, Nov. 8 show voters approving the additional tax on medical marijuana by a margin of 54% in favor to 46% opposed, or 27,016 "yes" votes to 22,943 "no" votes.

The three-percent tax on recreational marijuana has provisionally passed by an even larger margin of 73% voting yes (36,698) versus 27% voting no (13,543).

A mill levy to support the Gallatin Rest Home also appears poised to pass, with 62% in favor and 38% opposed.

Gallatin County Attorney

In the race for Gallatin County Attorney, Democrat Audrey Cromwell holds a slim lead of 406 votes over incumbent Republican Marty Lambert. According to Montana state law, a candidate can petition for a recount after the official canvass if the candidate loses by a margin of 1/4 of 1 percent or less.

Gallatin County Commissioner, District 2

Democrat Jennifer Boyer is poised to replace retiring Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner, leading Republican candidate Joe Flynn by 54% to 46%.

Gallatin County County Clerk and Recorder

Democrat and incumbent Eric Semerad appears to have been reelected as Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder over Republican Marla Davis by a margin of 54% to 46%.

