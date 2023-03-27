Watch Now
Easter Egg Hunts around Bozeman, Belgrade

Posted at 11:52 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 13:52:07-04

Here you will find a list of Easter Egg Hunts happening around Bozeman and Belgrade:

Saturday, April 1:

Eagle Mount Easter Egg Hunt: The Easter egg hunt will begin at 10:30 AM. There will be three groups of hunters. The first hunt will begin at 10:30 AM for ages 0-7. The second hunt for the accessible group will begin at 10:40 AM. The third hunt for ages 8+ will begin at 10:50 AM. (Link)

Sunday, April 2:

Hope Lutheran Church Communal Easter Egg Hunt: An Easter egg hunt will take place at Hope Lutheran Church from 12 PM-1 PM. (Link)

Saturday, April 8:

The Church at Four Corners Easter Egg Hunt: The Easter egg hunt takes place from 10 AM-12 PM. The event will include door prizes, bouncy houses, cotton candy, popcorn, and 10,000 Easter eggs. (Link)

Mountain View Easter Egg Hunt: The Easter egg hunt will take place from 10 AM-12 PM. There will be three different age groups for the hunts: 0-3, 4-6. and 7+. The event will include a bouncy house (weather permitting), cotton candy, games, warm drinks, and face painting. (Link)

Belgrade Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt: The Easter egg hunt will begin at 10 AM at Lewis & Clark Park for ages 11 and under. (Link)

