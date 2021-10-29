Eagle Mount Halloween Festival Celebration delights crowd

BOZEMAN - Hundreds of parents, children, and members of the Bozeman community gathered at the Eagle Mount Campus for their annual Halloween Festival.

“So many people are excited to come out and see what Eagle Mount does, said Stephanie Uter. "There are so many new people in the community and we’re able to showcase our beautiful campus and families…it’s awesome!”

Uter is the Associate Director of Development at Eagle Mount, and details how this event brings the entire spectrum of the Eagle Mount family together.

Jane McDonald - MTN News Those young and young-at-heart donned their best costume and traveled down the trick-or-treat trail to see friends and receive some candy.

“We were so surprised, we had to run to grab more food because so many people were arriving!” Uter said.

Eagle Mount offers its participants everything from swimming to horticulture, horseback riding, and adventure days. All of these events combined need about 1,500 volunteers.

With the ski slopes about to open, about 500 volunteers are needed to help Eagle Mount athletes achieve their goals.

Those young and young-at-heart donned their best costume and traveled down the trick-or-treat trail to see friends and receive some candy.

Lucile Brunswick has been a participant at Eagle Mount for about 20 years and particularly loves the adventure days and the horsemanship classes.

Brunswick details how Eagle Mount has led her to create so many new friends and experience neat activities: like horseback riding.

“Black Beauty? Guess what, I rode him!” Brunswick said.

The night ended with Brunswick collecting her favorite candy and enjoying the activity with her friends.

To learn more about Eagle Mount and how you can become a volunteer, click here.