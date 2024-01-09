Driving concerns on Bozeman Pass and on I-90

BOZEMAN — If you are planning to travel on Bozeman Pass or east on I-90 from Bozeman toward Billings on Tuesday, please use caution.

As of this morning, semi-trucks and towing units are being diverted through Livingston because of strong crosswinds that could cause high-profile vehicles to blow over. Accidents near Livingston have blocked the driving lane for westbound traffic already this morning.

With gusty winds expected across the region, travelers should expect the possibility of low visibility and dangerous driving conditions along highways and interstates periodically through the day and into the evening.

While snow amounts may not be high, snow that has already fallen coupled with new snow could create slick road conditions. Scattered snow and ice have been reported from Livingston to areas east of Billings along I-90 and I-94 this morning.

Meteorologist Matt Elwell says that the possibility of gusty winds in excess of 40-60 mph are possible through the evening and could cause significant travel issues as we see scattered snow showers plow through the area. Be prepared for delays and make sure that you have your phones charged, warm clothes, and extra food and water if you plan to travel in these conditions today and tonight.



