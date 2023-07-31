Driver cited in near-miss incident on Highway 191 caught on dashcam video

You might remember last week when we showed you a video of a near-head-on crash on Highway 191 at the mouth of Gallatin Canyon. Montana Highway Patrol was able to cite the driver who nearly caused the wreck.

“We could have just died. I sat down for a second and kind of reflected,” says Trevor, who was sideswiped on 191.

Trevor was driving along the highway with his dad when a Ford truck came barreling toward them.

“It's only my second time I've ever been up in this area,” he says.

Trevor, who wanted to remain off camera, says he's heard of the dangers of driving on Highway 191.

“I'm not very familiar with that drive. But I have heard from everyone of how dangerous that stretch of road is,” says Trevor.

Even for us as we were out filming for the story, we watched as a driver made an unsafe pass.

“I didn’t realize that the truck that hit me left for about 45 minutes,” says Trevor.

Trevor says it took him a while to process what happened, but once the dust settled he's thankful for his dashcam that he had just installed on his new truck, which helped MHP with the investigation.

“I was able to contact the driver of the vehicle,” says Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Daniel Amundson.

Sgt. Amundson says a 50-year-old man from Texas is now facing numerous charges after Wednesday’s near miss.

“Cited with a number of charges, including reckless driving, failed to report a crash, failed to remain at the crash scene, and registration violation,” says Amundson.

Amundson reminds drivers to keep space between you and other cars to avoid hazards like debris, wildlife, and accidents.

“The appropriate following distance, you should have plenty of reaction time to slow or stop,” says Amundson.